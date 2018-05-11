Kirsten Dunst is a mom!

The actress, 35, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The couple are now parents to “a healthy baby boy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Everyone is doing great.”

Born at 8:16 a.m., son Ennis Howard Plemons arrived on Thursday, May 3, in Santa Monica, California, the birth certificate obtained by The Blast confirms.

Representatives for the pair have not commented on the baby news.

The arrival of their son comes three months after Dunst confirmed her pregnancy in January in the Fall/Winter portrait series for Rodarte — the label co-founded by her best friends, sibling designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

Dunst and Plemons, 30, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of season 2 of the FX series Fargo, where they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

In June, the actress admitted expanding her family was definitely something she had in mind. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,’” she told Marie Claire U.K. for their July issue.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like … you can’t experience that unless you have a kid,” she added.

Along with work and prepping for the birth of her first child, Dunst has been busy with wedding planning.

Although she told PEOPLE in June that she’s “not in any rush” to tie the knot, the Hidden Figures star revealed to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest months later that she’d been using Pinterest to brainstorm ideas.

“It’s really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together,” she said. “It’s going to be so personal and fun. We’re having a really good time.”