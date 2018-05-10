Farrah Fawcett's son Redmond O'Neal arrested for robbing convenience store at knifepoint: Police

Redmond O’Neal allegedly robbed a Los Angeles convenience store and threatened the clerk with a knife on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

According to police, the son of actors Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal walked into the store, located near Santa Monica, armed with a knife and demanded the clerk to take out money from the register.

Authorities claim that Redmond fled the store after the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash just before 2:30am. The 33-year-old was arrested nearby and detectives alleged they recovered a knife from Redmond that matched the clerk’s description.

Redmond’s attorney and a rep for Ryan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Redmond was arrested on a robbery charge and is being held on $50,000 bail. He is due in court on Thursday when a judge will determine if he will be granted bail or released.

Steve Grayson/WireImage

The incident is currently under investigation and will be turned over to the district attorney, police tell PEOPLE. The Blast was the first to report news of Redmond’s arrest.

Redmond has struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life. Tuesday’s arrest is his latest run-in with law enforcement.

In July 2015, Redmond was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation but was credited for nearly a year served by his trial judge.

In addition, his probation has been revoked on multiple occasions in the past decade.

In May 2015, Redmond had his probation revoked seven months after it was reinstated as a judge determined he had used drugs and did not maintain doctor appointments.

Similarly, in September 2011, his probation was revoked after he admitted to using narcotics in court-ordered rehab. The one-year rehabilitation program was imposed after he pleaded no contest to felony gun possession and heroin possession in August 2011.

Redmond’s half-sister Tatum O’Neal spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about her concerns for her half-brother in May 2015.

“I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction,” said Tatum, whose mother is Joanna Moore. “He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

Redmond’s father Ryan said in 2011 that his son “never recovered from the loss of his mother,” speaking to Fawcett’s 2009 death.