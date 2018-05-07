Ken Jeong jumps off stage mid-show to help audience member having seizure

The star of Dr. Ken has done justice to the title of his former sitcom.

During a performance at the Stand Up Live Comedy Club on Saturday night in Phoenix, actor Ken Jeong left the stage mid-set to assist an audience member who suffered a seizure during the show, according to multiple reports.

A representative for Jeong confirmed to EW that he and an emergency medical technician helped the woman until paramedics arrived, as first reported by TMZ.

TMZ reported that a woman seated near the front of the crowd began having a seizure during the live show. Per eyewitness accounts, Jeong appeared to initially think the woman was a heckler, but then rushed to help after other audience members made it clear the woman was suffering a medical emergency.

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful…AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

“He couldn’t see what was going on with the lights. He thought he was being heckled. He was playing with them from the stage for a second,” Heather Holmberg, who was in the audience, told USA Today. “And it was like, ‘No, no, no. We need you!’ He realized there was an issue, and he came over. It was a moment where time stands still. Someone was having a crisis. There was a hush over the room.”

Jeong reportedly stayed with the woman until she recovered and was taken to a hospital, then resumed his set to a round of applause from the crowd.

Though he’s known for his roles in comedies like The Hangover and the aforementioned ABC sitcom, the Crazy Rich Asians actor also obtained his medical license after completing his residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans during his early career.