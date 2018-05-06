It’s a girl!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has given birth to a daughter — her second child with husband Cory Hardrict, the couple announced on Instagram Sunday. The baby girl arrived Saturday at 10:29 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 19.8 inches long.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” the couple wrote in the caption, going on to add, “We are in heaven 🙏🏽.”

The baby girl is the 39-year-old star’s second child with Hardrict, 38; the spouses of 10 years also have a 6½-year-old son named Cree Taylor.

Mowry-Hardrict announced her pregnancy in November with a cute Instagram post featuring her husband and son kissing her bare belly, captioning the image with a simple collection of red heart emojis.

The actress and lifestyle guru revealed her baby’s sex on her YouTube Channel Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix in January, biting into a cake pop containing a pink center that she made herself.

“We’re having a girl!” Mowry-Hardrict said in the baking-tutorial video. “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.”

Mowry-Hardrict sported a variety of enviable outfits during her pregnancy. “I was a fashionista before — I’m gonna still be one while I’m pregnant,” she told PEOPLE in January, “I’m not gonna force myself into pregnancy pants!”

The Sister, Sister actress also opened up about the couple’s struggle to have another baby, discussing her battles with infertility and endometriosis before conceiving her daughter.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to have a second child, and it’s been over seven years since my first pregnancy,” said Mowry-Hardrict. “I put it off, but I did want to have another child.”

In early March, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE that while the couple hadn’t 100 percent decided on a name for their daughter, it would definitely follow in Cree’s footsteps and be “unique.”

“We like unisex names,” she said, with Hardrict chiming in, “Names that show some strength and some power behind it. It has a great meaning. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

He added, “I’ll give you the initial: It’s a C. So that’s what it’s going to be.”

“And the middle name will be a T for my name, Tia,” explained Mowry-Hardrict. “So it’s C.T.H.”