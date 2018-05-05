Blake Lively restores her Instagram as she re-follows Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is back in business!

After seemingly deleting all of her old photos from Instagram and deciding to only follow women with the name Emily Nelson — a reference to Lively’s character in her upcoming film A Simple Place — the 30-year-old’s social media presence is returning to normal.

All of Lively’s enviable fashion posts are back and the actress has also re-followed husband Ryan Reynolds, who previously joked that his wife’s decision to stop following him had been a difficult pill to swallow.

Sharing his reaction to losing such a close follower in an interview with Smallzy’s Surgery, the 41-year-old Deadpool star joked that he was “very sad about that.”

“Definitely stings,” he continued, adding that “it’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest.”

The actor went on to share that he was relieved the couples’ two daughters — James, 3, and Inez, 19 months — were too young to know about the harsh move.

“‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,’” he said, imitating his daughter. “My child would just fart and then walk away.”

Of course, the couple has a long history of trading playful jabs at each other over social media.

Recently, the actress made an epic comeback when she shared a photo herself and Reynolds at the premiere of A Quiet Place.

In the photo, Reynolds is smiling at Lively and she has her hand placed on his chest, but instead of captioning the snap with a message about their love, she decided to pay herself a compliment.

“If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” she wrote, jokingly ignoring her husband.