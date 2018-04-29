Michelle Wolf's scorching WHCD routine draws polarized reactions

Comedian Michelle Wolf didn’t just roast the Trump administration and the journalists who cover it at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night — she burned them to a crisp. So it’s no surprise that her no-holds-barred 20-minute routine met with polarizing reactions, inside the Beltway and beyond.

To some journalists, the gala reflected poorly on them and their profession. “If the #WHCD dinner did anything tonight, it made the chasm between journalists and those who don’t trust us, even wider,” tweeted Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard. “And those of us based in the red states who work hard every day to prove our objectivity will have to deal with it.”

Peter Baker of the New York Times (which does not participate in the dinner) wrote, “Unfortunately, I don’t think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight.”

His NYT colleague Maggie Haberman called out what she saw as “intense criticism” of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ physical appearance and job performance — though Wolf pushed back on the first part.

“Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks?” Wolf tweeted. “I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials.”

Many conservative voices criticized Wolf’s routine, including former press secretary Sean Spicer (“a disgrace”), Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman, and President Trump himself (“a very big, boring bust”).

But Wolf also found her share of supporters, including (but not exclusive to) folks on the left of the political spectrum and figures of the comedy world. Late Night host (and frequent Trump critic) Seth Meyers, for example, tweeted, “Few people go to DC and accomplish what they set out to do while staying true to themselves. @michelleisawolf is one of those people.”

Addressing the controversy Sunday on CNN, Margaret Talev, the White House Correspondents Association president, said, “I hope that everyone can remember that comedy is meant to be provocative, and it doesn’t always hit the mark. … But again, my interest overwhelmingly was in unifying the country, and I understand that we may have fallen a little bit short on that goal.”

Read more reactions below.

If the #WHCD dinner did anything tonight, it made the chasm between journalists and those who don't trust us, even wider. And those of us based in the red states who work hard every day to prove our objectivity will have to deal with it. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 29, 2018

Unfortunately, I don't think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 29, 2018

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

My problem with last night’s dinner is not that we had a comedian who told some nasty jokes. It’s that we did not really address the nearly constant attacks on the press from the president. The dinner should change with the times so we send a strong message to the world. #WHCD — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 29, 2018

The winner of last night was hands down @PressSec. Sitting poised and beautiful as #wchd comedian Michelle Wolf reminded us how ugly we can be when tearing another person down. I hope this inspires us all to be better, kinder, non-judging people. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) April 29, 2018

Tonight’s #WHCD was a disgrace — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 29, 2018

This is foul. It’s uncalled for. It’s nasty. And not funny. The WH staff should stop attending this dinner. https://t.co/yO0vFYtXdT — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 29, 2018

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

Michelle Wolf attacking @PressSec last night was wrong. Full stop. Being a comedian is one thing, being a bully is something completely different. As a member of the WHCA, I join many of my colleagues in saying that Sarah deserves an apology. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 29, 2018

The WHCD was supposed to celebrate the 1st Amendment. Instead they celebrated bullying, vulgarity, and hate. They got all dressed up so they would look nicer when they had a hired gun savagely attack their guests. Do they really wonder why America has no respect for them? Sad! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

Saying Wolf's criticism was about Sanders' appearance is a way for conservatives to draw away attention from the fact that the press sec lies on the regular. That's it. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 29, 2018

Few people go to DC and accomplish what they set out to do while staying true to themselves. @michelleisawolf is one of those people. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 29, 2018

If you’re part of the press whining about Michelle Wolf’s WHCD speech yet shrugging at the hateful rhetoric from 45’s speech last night, make no mistake you are part of the problem. And you’re only upset bc deep down you know Wolf’s speech was true. — Cher (@thecherness) April 29, 2018

There were two speeches last night: Michelle Wolf – “Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells lies” Trump- “Mexico is World War Z and I will shut the country down if Congress doesn’t pay for my wall” Press Coverage – MICHELLE WOLF IS A MONSTER — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 29, 2018

Kudos to @michelleisawolf for making the #WHCD circle jerk as painful and awkward is it deserved to be. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 29, 2018

WARNING:

If you’re outraged about @michelleisawolf telling jokes at the #WHCD, but not about @POTUS telling lies at his pep rally, call your doctor immediately. — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 29, 2018

To all the pundits saying “It went over the line! It’s supposed to be a celebration of the First Amendment!” … that kind of doesn’t make sense. #WHCD — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) April 29, 2018

One of the biggest flaws of the “left” is its frequent tendency to be more outraged by speech than action. On any given day, you’ll see more far online anger over an offensive joke than you will over mass incarceration or corporate pollution. We can do better than this. https://t.co/ZWE0YF8E9P — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 29, 2018