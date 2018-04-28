Janice Dickinson breaks her silence after Bill Cosby is found guilty: 'I hope he rots in prison'

Janice Dickinson feels vindicated following Bill Cosby‘s guilty verdict.

In her first interview since the comedian, 80, was convicted on three charges on Thursday, the former model and America’s Next Top Model judge, 63, spoke out about the results of the trial with her attorney Lisa Bloom.

“I hope Bill Cosby rots in prison. He deserves every bit of 30 years and more,” Dickinson, who previously accused Cosby of raping her, told DailyMailTV on Friday.

Cosby was convicted on three charges in connection with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion, when she worked at Temple University. Each of the charges carries a prison sentence of 10 years: aggravated indecent assault; penetration with lack of consent; penetration while unconscious; and penetration after administrating an intoxicant.

“It is a feeling of absolute vindication. There’s no doubt in my mind that now Bill Cosby is a serial rapist, probably the biggest rapist in the United States history,” Dickinson said.

“I’ve been holding this in since 1982 and it’s slowly seeping out of me, the toxicity levels of emotion and catastrophic pain and nightmares for so very many years and I just bounced out of bed and was like, ‘Wow,’” she recalled the moment she found out about Cosby’s verdict.

In November 2014, Dickinson came forward with her accusation that she was drugged and raped by Cosby more than 30 years ago. Cosby has been accused of similar crimes by more than 60 women. He has denied all the allegations.

In 2015, Dickinson sued him for defamation after his response to her allegations.

Then on April 12, she testified in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, court in Cosby’s sexual assault retrial. “When I walked into the courtroom and I saw Cosby out of the corner of my eye I had a feeling of disgust that enveloped me, to be honest. I wanted to fly across the room and scratch his eyes out. I just did. I really wanted to punch him in the face,” Dickinson remembered.

“When I was on the stand and being accused of being a failed starlet and a washed-up model, being called a liar, and slut-shaming me, I just sat there and I got mad,” she recalled of Cosby’s lead attorney Tom Mesereau’s questioning. ” ‘How does he sleep at night?’ I was thinking to myself. And to be accused of sleeping with every man on the planet that’s just wrong.”

Dickinson reiterated her statements about Cosby by repeating, “He deserves every bit of 30 years and more, I hope he rots in hell.”

A date for Cosby’s sentencing has not been set. State law allows a maximum possible penalty of 10 years per charge — or 30 years total.

Cosby’s attorneys have said they will appeal. “We are very disappointed by the verdict. We don’t think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything,” Mesereau said after the verdict.

Until his sentencing, Cosby remains free on bail (reportedly in the amount of $1 million). He has been ordered to turn over his passport and stay confined to his Pennsylvania home, court records show.