The newest member of Britain’s royal family officially has a name.

Four days after Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their third child, the couple has revealed the name they have chosen for the newborn.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace said Friday. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

William and Kate introduced the little boy to the world just hours after his birth on Monday, bringing him out on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London to make his official debut. They’re now all at home at Kensington Palace, along with the couple’s two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis is fifth in line for the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles; his father, William; and two other siblings.

Head here for more photos of the new royal baby.