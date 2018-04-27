Jersey Shore star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is engaged to college sweetheart Lauren Pesce

Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is officially off the market.

The reality star announced on social media Thursday that he popped the question to college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce — and she said yes!

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!!” the 35-year-old wrote along with a photo of the happy couple on a carousel. In a separate post, Sorrentino shared a picture of himself getting down on one knee and holding a ring in his hand as Pesce smiles at him.

“THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote.

“SHE SAID YES !!! 🙏🏻❤ ” he captioned another.

Pesce also shared the news on her Instagram with a selfie and a close-up of the ring. “I said YES 💍 love you forever,” Pesce captioned the picture.

Sorrentino’s shore house roomies have already congratulated the pair, who first met and dated for nearly four years while they were in college. (The two eventually took a break as Sorrentino rose to household name status on Jersey Shore, but rekindled their relationship after the show ended.)

“Love you two so much!!!!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote on one of Sorrentino’s Instagram pictures. “Congrats fam!!!!!” said Vinny Guadagnino. “Obsessed,” gushed Jenni “JWoww” Farley, while roomie Ronnie Ortiz-Magro expressed his excitement with a heart and clapping emojis.

“She said yesssss!!” added Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Sorrentino mentioned in Thursday evening’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that he may want to propose to Pesce in the future.

The reality star previously told PEOPLE in 2017 that his longtime girlfriend has stayed with him through his darkest times, including when he was abusing prescription drugs which ended only after a 60-day stint in rehab in 2012.

And while Sorrentino, who is now 28 months sober, acknowledged at the time that his struggle with addiction took a toll on his relationship, Pesce still stood by his side — and even found herself in the reality TV spotlight at points. (The pair took their issues public on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars just before Sorrentino’s relapse in 2015.)

“It really helped us out and it still helps us out to this day,” the reality star previously said of the pair’s experience on the show.

“You sort of learn how other people communicate and [that] they’re coming from a different perception or a different view, and you have to value that view and listen to respond,” he explained.

Currently, Sorrentino is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January. The Jersey Shore star — who is facing up to five years in prison — will be sentenced in the case on June 20, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.

“I worked so hard to turn my life around and be the best person I can be,” Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE about his sobriety. “I did it, and good things came around. I’m so excited and so proud of this season.”

As far as his sentencing, Sorrentino says, “We should receive some closure.”

He adds: “And I’ll try to move forward with my life.”

Us Weekly was first to report the news of the couple’s engagement.