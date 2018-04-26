Rose McGowan, Larry Wilmore, and more react to Cosby verdict

Bill Cosby was found guilty Thursday of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in January 2004.
This was the second attempt to convict Cosby on sexual assault charges, after the first case in June 2017 was labeled a mistrial by a Montgomery County, Pa., judge. The trial was a contentious one, with Cosby’s lawyers slandering the women who testified in a closing statement the Philadelphia Inquirer called “the very definition of so-called slut shaming.”
After today’s verdict was announced, celebrities and fans shared their thoughts on Twitter, generally in favor of the outcome. Many imitated an infamous Kanye West tweet (no, not any of those) from 2016 in which the rapper had proclaimed, “BILL COSBY INNOCENT !!!!!!!!!!” Others, like comedian Larry Wilmore, highlighted the importance of believing women’s stories about sexual assault. Rose McGowan, a major voice in the current #MeToo movement, tweeted, “I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up.”
Read on to see more Twitter reactions to the Cosby verdict below.
Comments