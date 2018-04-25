Everything you missed in today's Kanye West Twitter saga

Kanye West has been very active on social media today. What began as a series of tweets revealing he’s parted ways with his manager Scooter Braun and bragging about his Yeezy apparel company, evolved into the rapper sharing his love for President Trump, which resulted in some backlash. Of course, Kim Kardashian West tried to do damage control by jumping in to defend her husband and taking the media to task, while both Trump and Donald Trump Jr. voiced their support for the couple. In case you weren’t able to keep up with Kanye’s Twitter feed, here’s everything you missed.
Love for Trump
No love for Obama?
He just wants you to be yourself
After some backlash from fans, Kanye tried to clarify his tweets and revealed that he supports the right for people to be themselves.
Kim’s defense
Kim then jumped in to defend her husband and set the record straight.
Love for Mr. and Mrs. West
Meanwhile, Trump and Trump Jr. chimed in to voice their support for the Wests — and Chance the Rapper — on Twitter.
Jordan Peele and ‘the sunken place’
After Kanye published several tweets referencing “the sunken place” — and getting a friendly scolding by Kim for posting pictures of their home — Get Out creator Jordan Peele had a hilarious response.
The future of music and other Kanye ideas
After taking a 14-minute break, Kanye was back to tweeting about everything from his love for Scooter Braun to his desire to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Kanye’s mic drop
Family love
As his political tweets died down, it was back to family for Kanye, as he tweeted photos of son Saint, a day after tweeting two photos of daughter North playing with dolls and ladybugs.
Final thoughts
The rapper ended his exhausting day of tweeting by sharing a screengrab of his text conversation with Ebro Darden, host of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where West seemed to imply he had filled one of his 160 open positions at his Yeezy apparel company. He then shifted gears and went from showing his support for the president to cheering on King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
We can’t wait to see what Kanye has in store for his Twitter followers tomorrow.
