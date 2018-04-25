Everything you missed in today's Kanye West Twitter saga

Kanye West has been very active on social media today. What began as a series of tweets revealing he’s parted ways with his manager Scooter Braun and bragging about his Yeezy apparel company, evolved into the rapper sharing his love for President Trump, which resulted in some backlash. Of course, Kim Kardashian West tried to do damage control by jumping in to defend her husband and taking the media to task, while both Trump and Donald Trump Jr. voiced their support for the couple. In case you weren’t able to keep up with Kanye’s Twitter feed, here’s everything you missed.

Love for Trump

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

No love for Obama?

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

He just wants you to be yourself

After some backlash from fans, Kanye tried to clarify his tweets and revealed that he supports the right for people to be themselves.

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kim’s defense

Kim then jumped in to defend her husband and set the record straight.

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Love for Mr. and Mrs. West

Meanwhile, Trump and Trump Jr. chimed in to voice their support for the Wests — and Chance the Rapper — on Twitter.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

It’s always incredible to watch a cultural shift happen in real time. I respect those willing to take the lead breaking with convention. That takes guts… though there’s a better word for it. 🏀🏀 https://t.co/01jMdg6ETa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018

Jordan Peele and ‘the sunken place’

After Kanye published several tweets referencing “the sunken place” — and getting a friendly scolding by Kim for posting pictures of their home — Get Out creator Jordan Peele had a hilarious response.

I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

more tweets from the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

And also I'm all the way out the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore. I'm not scared of the media. I'm not scared of the past and I'm optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

The future of music and other Kanye ideas

After taking a 14-minute break, Kanye was back to tweeting about everything from his love for Scooter Braun to his desire to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

I'd like Scooter Braun to be a part of this new platform we're creating. Scooter is a genius. He's more than a manager so is Irving. We all need to sit together. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I'm sitting with Lucian discussing the future of the music industry. Lets bring in David Joseph and Frank Bridgman and Olivier Nusse. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

need Hype Williams for Nas movie — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I feel calm but energized pic.twitter.com/kMmtoUU7Ty — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I'd like to meet with Tim Cook. I got some ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I want to see a tour with Nikki Minaj and Cardi B — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye’s mic drop

And any fan of me wants Ye to be Ye even when they don't agree because I represent the fact that they can be themselves even when people don't agree with them. Drops mic 🎤Yeezy shrug 🤷‍♂️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Family love

As his political tweets died down, it was back to family for Kanye, as he tweeted photos of son Saint, a day after tweeting two photos of daughter North playing with dolls and ladybugs.

and we danced to music Michael all morning pic.twitter.com/cLGK1lIOp8 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 24, 2018

North found a lady bug 🐜 🐛 🕷 😊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eZxxEucALw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Final thoughts

The rapper ended his exhausting day of tweeting by sharing a screengrab of his text conversation with Ebro Darden, host of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where West seemed to imply he had filled one of his 160 open positions at his Yeezy apparel company. He then shifted gears and went from showing his support for the president to cheering on King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

159 employees to go pic.twitter.com/a0KEeWMLtt — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

that's the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

We can’t wait to see what Kanye has in store for his Twitter followers tomorrow.