It's a boy! Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome third child

There’s another royal in line for the throne!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed a baby boy on Monday at the Lindo Wing, the private maternity unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The happy announcement came via a tweet from Kensington Palace, which added that the duchess and her new child are doing well.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said in an additional tweet.

The new royal baby — whose name has not yet been announced — is now fifth in line for the British throne after older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. His arrival bumps Prince Harry further down the line of succession to sixth. Because of a 2013 change to the rules of succession, this baby’s birth is a historic one, as he will not move ahead of his older sister in line for the throne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. In July 2013, the duchess gave birth to the couple’s first child, George. His younger sister, Charlotte, arrived in May 2015.