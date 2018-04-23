Kate Middleton in ‘early stages’ of labor with third royal baby

UPDATE: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday. Head here for more details on the new royal baby.

EARLIER: The next royal baby is almost here.

Kate Middleton was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday in the “early stages” of labor with her and Prince William’s third child, Kensington Palace announced.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the hospital’s Lindo Wing with her husband, the palace added. Royal fans in the U.K. and around the world will now be watching (and waiting) for news of when the new baby is born.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

William and Kate were married in April 2011 at London’s Westminster Abbey. In July 2013, the duchess gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Prince George. The next member of their family arrived in May 2015, with the birth of Princess Charlotte.

The new baby will be fifth in line for the throne, behind Prince Charles, William, and older siblings George and Charlotte. (William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, will then move down to sixth place.) Because of a 2013 change to the rules of succession, the birth of this next baby could be historic: if it’s a boy, he will not move ahead of his older sister in line for the throne.