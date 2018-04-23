One year after announcing their engagement, Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are officially married!

The Psych alum, 42, and the Ballers actress, 33, shared the happy news Monday with the wedding hashtag #SimonSaysHill.

“If I could speak all of the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon,” he captioned an Instagram.

Hill wore a Ralph Lauren suit and Jimmy Choos, while Simon stunned in a BERTA gown, Charlotte Olympia shoes, and jewelry by Maria Elena.

In March, Simon celebrated her bridal shower at The Garland in North Hollywood.

In August 2016, Simon revealed how she met Hill, whom she refers to as “the love of my life.”

“So madly in love with him,” she told Home & Family. “I met Dulé at lunch. I was supposed to be in Miami for two days to shoot the Ballers pilot, and my two days turned into two weeks because I was at the end of the second day and my scene got bumped.”

“I packed two days worth of clothes, and I was there for two weeks, and one day I was so bored towards the end of the two weeks and I went to lunch, I called and said, ‘Can someone pick me up for lunch on set?’ So they come and pick me up. And Dulé had just traveled in for that one day because he was doing a play on Broadway called After Midnight, so he was only off on this Monday. And so he came and I went to set and I saw him, just me and him at the end of the table, and I was like, ‘Oh, I know you. You’re Dulé!’ And I went, and we exchanged numbers, and the rest is history.”

“Best decision I’ve ever made,” she said of choosing Hill, who is “literally everything” on the list of things that she wanted in a man.