Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Queen Elizabeth II's birthday concert

It’s Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday — and everyone’s invited!

In honor of the monarch’s 92nd birthday, BBC One and BBC Radio 2 put on a televised concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Queen attended the epic musical celebration, along with several members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Notably absent from the festivities was the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who is still recovering from the hip replacement operation he underwent on April 4. Kate Middleton was also not there, as she is just days away from the birth of her third child.

Proceeds from the concert went to benefit The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a new charity launched to help encourage young people to excel in areas like sports, education, health and the environment across the 53 commonwealth countries. As president of the newly-launched trust, Harry spoke at the concert. The Queen is the organization’s patron.

Several famed artists performed at the concert, including Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Donel Mangena.

This is only the first of the Queen’s birthday festivities: In June, all of London will celebrate her birthday during Trooping the Colour, the annual parade that sees all of the royal family come together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.