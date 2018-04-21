Jimmy Kimmel wishes son Billy a happy 1st birthday in sweet Instagram post

Jessica Derschowitz
April 21, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy turned 1 on Saturday, and the late-night host marked the occasion by posting a sweet message for the little boy and those who helped save his life.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host’s son was born with a congenital heart condition called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. Kimmel tearfully told the audience of his son’s condition on his show last year, revealing that Billy had open-heart surgery at just 3 days old. A second surgery took place in December, when he was 7 months old.

On Saturday, Kimmel posted an Instagram photo of his son wearing a party hat and wrote, “A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE!”

Billy is Kimmel’s second child with wife Molly McNearney (the pair also have a daughter, Jane). He also has two older children from a previous relationship. Since his youngest son’s birth, Kimmel has become a vocal advocate for affordable health care and even brought Billy on his show in December as he discussed the issue.

