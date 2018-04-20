Not only was Karla Souza‘s How to Get Away with Murder character pregnant last season, but so was the actress!

Souza, 32, surprised her fans by announcing she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Gianna, with husband Marshall Trenkmann, whom she wed in 2014.

The star shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram Thursday, writing, “God blessed us.”

“We welcome our healthy baby girl Gianna, and we couldn’t feel more blessed in this moment,” Souza posted on her Instagram Story.

In addition, the new mom posted an assortment of baby bump photos. “The last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle,” she also shared.

The mother of one also shared the ultrasound of her daughter along with a maternity portrait of her and husband Trenkmann.

During an episode in season 4 of the ABC drama, which aired in November 2017, Souza’s character, Laurel Castillo, gave birth to son Christopher prematurely after the baby’s father Wes Gibbins killed in a fire at the Keating house.