How Jeffrey Dean Morgan delivered his newborn daughter: 'I grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a very proud, fully involved papa.

The Rampage star, 51, recently revealed to PEOPLE that he takes his hands-on parenting seriously — to the point that he helped deliver both of his kids with wife Hilarie Burton.

“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife [with son Gus, 8, and daughter George, 9 weeks], so I delivered both of my kids,” he said in the new issue. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position. This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately. As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”

Morgan also happily participated in a childbirth class to prepare him and Burton, 35, for George’s arrival.

“We did a little class with the midwife, right before my daughter was born,” he recalled. “Just what to expect, as if we’d forgotten with Gus! She came to the house and we had a little class – and then, of course, nothing that we talk about actually happens and it’s kind of free for all.”

The Walking Dead actor went on to boast about both of his children, mainly how proud he is of his very polite 8-year-old and how he handled his first-ever movie premiere, which the family attended earlier this month.

“I’m just so proud of him, he’s such a good kid,” Morgan said of Gus. “I give his mother most of the credit — she has raised this amazing, polite kid who is very thoughtful and he asks questions. He’s big on his pleases and thank yous and it makes me so proud to take him to an event like [the Rampage premiere] and see how he interacts. He was awesome, he just kicked its ass.”

However, Morgan says he expects his daughter George to be a “wild child.”

“I don’t remember any bad years with Gus. With George, I think she could be our karma,” he joked. “Maybe that’s my superstition is that George is going to be the wild child. I hear that girls are so much different from boys and I can already tell with George that she’s a lot different than Gus was; she’s real stubborn. I think she’s going to be the one that tests all the limits.”

Rampage is now in theaters.

