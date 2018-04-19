Cardi B, Chadwick Boseman, Nicole Kidman among Time's 100 Most Influential People

Time unveiled its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of the year with some of 2018’s biggest breakouts, social movers, and powerhouses.

Invasion of Privacy rapper Cardi B, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and his director Ryan Coogler, Big Little Lies‘ Nicole Kidman, Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, and Jimmy Kimmel are among the honorees.

As Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson wrote of Cardi B for the magazine, “The first time I went on her Instagram page, she was so raw, coming at you, like, whoa! She used words like ‘shmoney’ and ‘shmoves,’ and she talked openly about being a former stripper. And she was proud of it — like, So what, I was on the pole, look what I parlayed that into? When she showed her soul like that, I hit the Follow button. I felt like she had the voice of the people, you know what I mean?”

Black Panther, meanwhile, became a cultural phenomenon, breaking box office records and bringing political and social messages to the superhero movie genre. It’s now the third highest-grossing film in the history of the U.S. box office. Wonder Woman, too, made a cultural impact when the film debuted in 2017, and its star received the #SeeHer award from the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony in January.

Kidman used her platform to support the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, while executive producing and starring in HBO’s female-fronted hit series, Big Little Lies. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live used his stage to shed light on issues, especially health care, and Haddish continues her ascent as one of the premiere women of comedy.

Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig, This Is Us Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, Roseanne Barr, The Chi creator Lena Waithe, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Kesha, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, A Quiet Place director-star John Krasinski, and A Fantastic Woman star Daniela Vega also made the list.

