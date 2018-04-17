Celebrities and public figures pay tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Maureen Lee Lenker
April 17, 2018 AT 08:32 PM EDT

Barbara Bush died Tuesday, April 17, at the age of 92. She had been in failing health for several days and had received well wishes on Twitter from the likes of Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton prior to her death.

In the wake of her passing, the former first lady’s death was met with an outpouring of support for her family and remembrances online. President Bill Clinton posted a statement calling her a “remarkable woman,” while former newsman Larry King shared a photo with Mrs. Bush, writing, “She made the White House a brighter place.”

Read a sampling of tweets below.

