Barbara Bush died Tuesday, April 17, at the age of 92. She had been in failing health for several days and had received well wishes on Twitter from the likes of Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton prior to her death.

In the wake of her passing, the former first lady’s death was met with an outpouring of support for her family and remembrances online. President Bill Clinton posted a statement calling her a “remarkable woman,” while former newsman Larry King shared a photo with Mrs. Bush, writing, “She made the White House a brighter place.”

Read a sampling of tweets below.

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jenna and the entire Bush family. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ZiKfM1ihCa — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) April 17, 2018

RIP Barbara Bush https://t.co/cx2MkKWEcu — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 17, 2018

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit. — Al Gore (@algore) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) April 18, 2018

Our dear Barbara Bush. A grand lady, a great friend…she made the White House a brighter place. How we will miss you! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zrjm9FUoLD — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 17, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Barbara Bush. She was dedicated to this country and devoted to her family and friends. My thoughts are with them during this time. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans. She so loved her family and our country. She led both with clarity and character. To Mrs. Bush’s family, I extend the deepest condolences of the whole House. May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/Jy7zifU7gK — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 18, 2018

Very sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. I had so much respect for her as a First Lady and a strong matriarch off her family. Condolences to the entire Bush family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) April 17, 2018

A wonderful, strong, funny and amazing human being. All my prayers to Barbara Bush and her family tonight. https://t.co/7fnwzNKS6i — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 18, 2018

Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2018

I'm ever more aware these days of the importance of the example that comes from the White House. I'm so grateful that, when I was my son's age, #BarbaraBush was such an amazing example for us children of the 80s and for all Americans. Rest in glory, Madam First Lady 💙 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) April 18, 2018

Awww Barbara Bush. What a full life….the stories she must have told her grandchildren. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush served her country and led her family with dignity and grace. She made children's literacy a lifelong cause and improved so many lives. I'll miss her wit and candor, and I send my thoughts to the entire Bush family. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 18, 2018