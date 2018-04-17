David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Barbara Bush died Tuesday, April 17, at the age of 92. She had been in failing health for several days and had received well wishes on Twitter from the likes of Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton prior to her death.
In the wake of her passing, the former first lady’s death was met with an outpouring of support for her family and remembrances online. President Bill Clinton posted a statement calling her a “remarkable woman,” while former newsman Larry King shared a photo with Mrs. Bush, writing, “She made the White House a brighter place.”
Read a sampling of tweets below.
