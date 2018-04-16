Khloé Kardashian shares daughter's name days after giving birth amid cheating scandal

Introducing True Thompson!

Four days after giving birth to her first child, reality star Khloé Kardashian revealed her daughter’s name on Instagram Monday.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” the new mom captioned a photo of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian, 33, and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter Thursday in Cleveland. Thompson is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

Momager Kris Jenner confirmed the arrival of her ninth grandchild on Instagram Thursday when she said she was “blessed” to be a grandmother once more. Thompson’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, also confirmed the birth, explaining that the new dad missed practice due to Kardashian going into labor.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

RELATED: KUWTK filmed Khloé Kardashian giving birth and dealing with Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal

During pregnancy, Khloé revealed that she had not settled on the name but was considering a first initial of T or K. “I knew the name if I was having a boy,” she previously responded to a fan on Twitter in March, telling Ellen DeGeneres in January that she was set on “Tristan Jr.”

The news comes following allegations that Thompson, 27, was seen kissing multiple other women and a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

On April 10, videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

RELATED GALLERY: New mom Khloé Kardashian’s heartbreak: Everything we know about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal

The cheating allegations led fans to speculate if Khloé’s daughter would still have the surname Thompson. The Kardashians and Jenners have always given their children the father’s last name, even if they weren’t married.

Oldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children all have her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick‘s last name. Kim Kardashian West also gave her daughters and son the last name of husband Kanye West before they tied the knot.

Despite relationship issues between Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, they gave their daughter the Kardashian surname, making her Kris’ only grandchild to carry on the Kardashian moniker.

New mom Kylie Jenner‘s daughter also took after her father Jacques Webster — known better by his stage name Travis Scott.