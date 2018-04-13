Will Ferrell hospitalized after car accident

Will Ferrell was reportedly taken to a hospital Thursday night after being involved in a two-car accident on a Southern California freeway. On his way back from a Funny or Die event in San Diego, Ferrell was riding in a chauffeur-driven SUV with two other passengers. The vehicle was side-swiped by another car and flipped over. TMZ posted footage from the scene of an apparently conscious Ferrell being taken by stretcher into an ambulance.

On Friday morning, Deadline reported that Ferrell had been released from the hospital and was “doing fine.”

Representatives for Ferrell could not immediately be reached for comment by EW.