Scrabble adds new words to its dictionary in honor of 70th anniversary

Happy National Scrabble Game Day!

The classic word game is celebrating its own holiday and the brand’s 70th anniversary with brand new additions to Merriam-Webster’s The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary. The update will mark the sixth edition of the game book; the last Scrabble dictionary update happened in 2014.

Over 300 new words are being added to the new Scrabble dictionary, which will be published in the fall. That includes tasty new morsels like “Macaron” (Noun, a cookie with filling in the middle) and “Sriracha” (Noun, a spicy pepper sauce). Further additions include some 21st century slang like “Emoji,” and “Facepalm,” as well as “Ew,” and “Puggle.”

All of the new additions to the Official Scrabble Player’s Dictionary must meet certain criteria in order to be included. That means “words must be found in a standard dictionary and cannot be abbreviations, capitalized words, or words containing hyphens or apostrophes. All words must also be between 2-8 letters in length,” according to the game’s rules.

“For a living language, the only constant is change. New dictionary entries reflect our language and our culture, including rich sources of new words such as communication technology and food terms from foreign languages,” says Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large at Merriam-Webster of the update. “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary evolves to keep up with English as it is used today.”

The new Scrabble dictionary will be available in September 2018. Hasboro will also celebrate the 70th anniversary in April with the North American School Scrabble Game Championship in Philadelphia; more info can be found on their website.