Hollywood was out Thursday night at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The evening culminated with Britney Spears being presented the Vanguard Award by Ricky Martin, but the entire event was star-studded affair, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ryan Murphy presented the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons, while multiple fan-favorite shows took home acknowledgements, as well.

Denis O’Hare, Jon Huertas, and Chris Sullivan were onhand to accept the Outstanding Drama Series award for This Is Us, Disney Channel’s Andi Mack was awarded the Outstanding Kids & Family Programming accolade, and Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, and Melissa Fumero accepted Oustanding Comedy Series prize for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Making a surprise appearance, Halle Berry presented the award for Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) to Lena Waithe for Master of None‘s “Thanksgiving.”

The following is a list of other award recipients announced at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles:

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: When We Rise (ABC)

Outstanding Comic Book: Black Panther: World of Wakanda (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Daily Drama: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen (Splinter)

Outstanding Blog: TransGriot (blogspot.com)

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish language): Las Chicas Del Cable (Netflix)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish language): “Tres Hemanitos Para Dos Papás” by Jacqueline García