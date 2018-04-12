Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby girl

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby girl on Thursday morning at a hospital just outside of Cleveland, PEOPLE confirms.

Unfortunately, the final days of the reality star’s pregnancy weren’t as joyous as they should have been as allegations surfaced that her NBA star beau has been cheating on her. Though TMZ’s sources noted she was understandably devastated by the rumors, the outlet also reported that Kardashian, 33, was planning to allow Thompson in the delivery room to witness the birth of their daughter.

The Revenge Body and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first confirmed rumors of her pregnancy on Instagram in December. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” Kardashian wrote. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us.”

The gender of the baby was revealed in a March episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Kardashian initially had her heart set on having a boy, she quickly set the record straight on Twitter after the episode aired, writing, “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!”

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

This is the first child for Kardashian, and the second for Thompson, who also has a son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. And for those counting on their fingers, this will be the ninth grandchild for Kris Jenner.

Representatives for Kardashian did not respond to a request for comment.