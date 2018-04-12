Jenna Dewan thanks fans for support after split from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is thankful for the fan support following her breakup.

For the first time since announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum, the Step Up alum, 37, posted on Instagram Thursday, expressing gratitude to her 5 million followers.

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Dewan captioned a photo of her at the beach dressed in a white sleeveless crop top and billowy white maxi skirt.

Famous friends, including Jamie Lynn Sigler and Joanna Garcia Swisher, responded in the comments section, writing, “Angel” and “Love you babes,” respectively. In addition, Miranda Kerr and Kate Bosworth were among those to like Dewan’s picture.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on April 2 that the Tatums were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement, which was shared on their Twitter and Instagram pages soon after. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The actors, who first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009, have one child together — daughter Everly — who will turn 5 in May.

Three days after the split announcement, Dewan’s representative shut down rumors that the Magic Mike star’s behavior is to blame for their separation.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” a rep for the actress told PEOPLE in response to reports that Tatum’s partying and flirting caused their split. “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE Dewan and Tatum tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

On Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE that the actress has been leaning on her family and has been spending time with them in Santa Barbara.

Since jointly announcing their plan to separate, Dewan has been spotted attending workout classes and returning to work on her upcoming project Mixtape. On April 7, she was spotted out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.