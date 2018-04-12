Arnold Schwarzenegger shares health update after undergoing open heart surgery

Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward! pic.twitter.com/kvauldg3Mq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 12, 2018

He’s back.

After undergoing open heart surgery two weeks ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared an update on his health via a video on Twitter. “I just want you to know that I’m feeling much better,” he said on Thursday, thanking everyone for their support. “I can’t say even with my positive attitude that I’m great because I’m not great yet. Great is a totally different level. But I’m good. I feel good… Everything is fantastic.”

The 70-year-old action star then revealed that he was currently playing chess to “freshen my mind and my memory a little bit.” He concluded, “And we move forward. So I will stay in touch with all of you and thank you all for being such jewels.”

Schwarzenegger’s surgery was the result of complications arising during a planned heart valve replacement after the original valve had been put in back in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect.

Watch Schwarzenegger’s video message above.