Comedians mourn influential Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore

Mitzi Shore, the owner of Los Angeles’ famed Comedy Store, has died at the age of 87, the club confirmed Wednesday. Ever since starting the Comedy Store in 1972, Shore shepherded many young comics who went on to become stars, and even broke barriers by booking female and non-white comics before that was the industry norm — famous graduates of The Comedy Store include Robin Williams, David Letterman, Richard Pryor, Jim Carrey, and Garry Shandling, among many others. She also served as an inspiration for Melissa Leo’s comedy club owner in I’m Dying Up Here, the Showtime series about stand-up comedy in the ’70s.

“We’re like a school, or a boxers’ gym,” is how Shore described the club in a 1994 Los Angeles Times interview. “We’re here to help people develop their skills, and to get them seen by supportive comedy crowds, as well as by TV and movie people.”

In the wake of Shore’s death, The Comedy Store announced it would be closed on Wednesday, and released a full statement paying tribute to her. Check that out below, along with reactions from comics like Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, and more.

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store. Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy. She was also a loving mother, not only to her own four children, but to the myriad of comedians who adored her. She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy. We will all miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, where The Comedy Store has created a Comedian’s Assistance Fund – https://www.mptf.com/donate.

The Comedy Store will be closed today.”

Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) April 11, 2018

RIP Mitzi Shore. I should’ve taken the doorman job when you offered it to me. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore made an indelible mark on comedy and my brain. ‘You’re a poet. You should wear a scarf on stage.’ RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 11, 2018

Sending my love and appreciation to the great and powerful Mitzi Shore! Her creating the @TheComedyStore was one of the most important things in the history of stand up comedy, and I will forever be in her debt. Thank you, Mitzi! — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 9, 2018

I love you Mitzi Shore. Rest In Peace. Thank you for giving me a family and a home. ❤️@TheComedyStore — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore truly changed my life. She not only encouraged my career but she saw my genuine spirit. I love her and I am forever grateful. ❤️ https://t.co/yZ5vdAZLfZ — Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) April 11, 2018

We knew who Mitzi Shore was at the meat packing plant back in Iowa & @TheComedyStore was a palace & Richard Pryer & Robin Williams were heroes we fantasized about 2 make it through long days. Thank you Mitzi for welcoming me & allowing me 2 be on your palace stage with my heroes. https://t.co/ZyQWN5KzU4 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 9, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Mitzi Shore. The Comedy Store on Sunset was the "Cape Canaveral" of comedy launching upcoming comics into orbit. My condolences to @PaulyShore and his family. https://t.co/qFbIRxqwwK — Brian O'Halloran (@BrianCOHalloran) April 11, 2018

RIP Mitzi Shore – She was and will forever be the most innovative and influential person in stand up comedy. The Comedy Store is not just a club, but a community where I've met friends that I will have for the rest of my life. Mitzi – Love you, you're impossible to follow. — Al Madrigal (@almadrigal) April 11, 2018