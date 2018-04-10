Silicon Valley alum T.J. Miller arrested for allegedly calling in fake bomb threat while 'intoxicated' on a train

Former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was arrested Monday evening, weeks after he allegedly made a fake bomb threat while on a train to New York.

Miller, 36, was arrested and taken into custody at La Guardia Airport in New York for allegedly “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut,” according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut and obtained by The Blast, the incident occurred March 18.

Miller “called a 911 dispatcher in New Jersey and reported that he was on Amtrak Train #2256 traveling from Washington, DC towards Penn Station in New York City, and that a female passenger ‘has a bomb in her bag,’” the FBI affidavit states.

According to the FBI affidavit, “Miller appears to have been mistaken about the actual train number, insofar as both he and the female passenger in question actually were traveling on Amtrak Train #2258.”

The FBI affidavit states that “Amtrak officials stopped the train” in Westport, Connecticut, “where passengers were directed to disembark, and bomb squad members boarded and searched the train.” No evidence of an explosive was found.

While law enforcement responded to Train #2256, Miller was contacted by Amtrak police. He told the officers that “he had gotten off the train in New York, but that before then he had been sitting in the First Class section, and described a white female adult with red hair and a red scarf,” according to the FBI affidavit.

“Miller said that the woman was sitting in the middle of the First Class car; was carrying a ‘black bag carry suitcase with a handle’; kept checking her bag without taking anything out; kept asking … what the next stop was; and seemed to want to get off the train and leave her bag behind,” the FBI affidavit reads.

The FBI affidavit states that “the officer detected slurring in Miller’s voice, and asked if he had consumed alcohol that day; Miller replied that he had consumed ‘one glass of red wine.’ Asked if he suffered from mental illness, Miller replied ‘no, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.’ ”

Officers eventually determined Train #2256 was not the one Miller and the female passenger were on and confirmed no explosive device or materials were on it.

According to the FBI affidavit, none of the passengers matched Miller’s description of the woman; “second, the officers learned that Amtrak staff had ordered Miller off his train at Penn station owing to intoxication.”

“Soon after, Amtrak Train #2258 pulled into Green’s Farm Station in Westport, Connecticut, and was stopped, inspected, and eventually found not to contain any explosive devices or materials,” the FBI affidavit reads. Officers also spoke with the First Class attendant, who confirmed Miller had been removed in New York.

“Specifically, the attendant advised that Miller appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, and that while on the train, had consumed two glasses of wine and two ‘double scotch and soda’ drinks. The attendant also advised that Miller had ‘exchanged profanity with a female’ who was sitting in a different row from him in the First Class car. She matched Miller’s initial description,” reads the FBI affidavit.

The First Class attendant said Miller and the woman “had gotten into a screaming match with each other,” according to the FBI affidavit, and “there was at least one row of seats” between them.”

“The evidence supports the conclusion that Miller, motivated by some perceived grudge against the Subject Female, knowingly, intentionally, and falsely made an emergency 911 call to law enforcement accusing her of carrying a bomb; and that when contacted by law enforcement while the public safety response was still ongoing, made a deliberate choice to continue conveying false information in order to maintain and enhance the believability of his initial false bomb threat,” the FBI affidavit reads.

He appeared before a judge Monday and was released on $100,00 bond, according to The Blast. A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.