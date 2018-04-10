Rachel McAdams welcomes a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden: Report

Rachel McAdams is a proud new mother of a baby boy, according to a report.

The actress, 39, was recently seen in photographs obtained by the Hollywood Pipeline walking beside boyfriend Jamie Linden, which appeared to show him carrying a newborn baby in his arms.

A rep for McAdams could not be reached for comment.

No other details on the actress’ pregnancy were available.

McAdams has managed to keep her journey to motherhood under the radar with E! News first revealing she was pregnant just a few months ago in February.

The Mean Girls actress and Dear John writer Linden, 37, were first romantically linked in April 2016, and, like they did with her pregnancy, have kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship.

The pair rarely appears in public together and have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

McAdams was absent from the premiere of her new dark comedy Game Night, where costars Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, Michael C. Hall and more walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, in February.

Linden got his start in Hollywood in 2006 when his script for We Are Marshall was turned into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey. He is also known for writing the screenplay for the film adaption of Nicholas Sparks’ Dear John and he made his directorial debut in 2011 with the film 10 Years — both starring Channing Tatum.

He has since gone on to work with Hollywood heavyweights including George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Money Monster, and Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley on the upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking.

McAdams previously revealed that while having children was something she’d given a lot of thought to, she wanted to make sure she found the right partner first.

“Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children,” McAdams told InStyle in 2010, adding, “It’ll depend on if I find the person I want to do that with.”