Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping politics out of their upcoming royal wedding.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both U.K. and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said Tuesday.

Their decision to omit world leaders from their guest list means former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be attending the May 19 ceremony at Windsor Castle, PEOPLE understands.

While Harry and Meghan have become close to the couple (these photos of BFFs Harry and Michelle are proof!), their guest list is being reserved for long-standing friends they have known for years.

Even though Barack and Michelle won’t be at their wedding, Harry and Meghan have plans to visit with the Obamas in the near future.

“Both the couples look forward to seeing each other soon,” adds a royal source.

Harry has become close to Michelle in recent years through their mutual work on behalf of veterans. Barack also supported Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto last September.

The absence of dignitaries at the wedding also means President Donald Trump and senior British politicians will not be invited.

“Those in attendance will be people who one or both of the couple has a existing direct relationship with,” adds a royal source.

Whereas royal heir Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 had world leaders and dignitaries in attendance, a similar list of prominent guests is “not required” for Harry, who is currently fifth-in-line to the throne (and soon to be sixth with the birth of William and Kate’s third child later this month). If there are senior members of other royal families invited to the wedding, it will be because Harry has a close relationship with them.

Insiders also note that William and Kate wed in the grand Westminster Abbey in front of about 1,900 invitees, but Harry and Meghan’s venue at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is much smaller and will have around 600 guests. “It will still be a royal wedding and an important occasion,” the royal source adds.

The palace also released the names of some of the lucky 1,200 members of the public who have been invited from around the U.K. to the grounds of Windsor Castle for an up-close view of their wedding day. The special guests were chosen from “young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” the palace says in a statement.

Another 200 guests will come from charities linked with Meghan and Harry, including WellChild for seriously ill kids and the Invictus Games for sick and injured veterans and serving military members. There will also be 100 children from two local schools – the Royal School, situated in the Great Park of Windsor, and St. George’s School, below the castle.