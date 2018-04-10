The gang is getting back together again. Amy Poehler is joining her old buddies from the Upright Citizens Brigade — including Veep‘s Matt Walsh and fellow comedians Matt Besser and Ian Roberts — for one epic night at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

EW and the UCB Theater are putting on the show at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage on Thursday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Featuring ASSSSCAT, the world’s longest-running improvised show, the UCB4 (Poehler, Walsh, Besser, Roberts) and special guest stars will take a single audience suggestion and put on an entirely improvised theatrical experience.

All of this is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of UCB’s Del Close Marathon, the troupe’s tradition of performing 72 hours of non-stop improv at theaters across New York City. It was started by the UCB4 to honor the memory of their teacher, Del Close, from their improv training days in Chicago.

Tickets for the Carnegie Hall show go on sale today, April 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Starting at $20, guests can score their access through the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, over the phone through the CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or online at the official Carnegie Hall website.