Cosby Show actress charged with disorderly conduct after topless protest at Bill Cosby retrial

A former Cosby Show actress was charged with disorderly conduct after protesting outside of the Pennsylvania courthouse where Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial began Monday.

Nicolle Rochelle, 39, was arrested and charged “with Disorderly Conduct after she entered a restricted area on the grounds of the Montgomery County Courthouse at 8:35 a.m., when the defendant, William H. Cosby Jr., was arriving for court,” the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Monday.

Rochelle, who had the words “Women’s Lives Matter” as well as the names of some of the 80-year-old actor’s accusers written on her topless body, was arrested after jumping over a barricade and trying to make her way toward Cosby, according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that since her arrest, Rochelle had been released.

The actress appeared on four episodes of The Cosby Show under the name Nicole Leach between 1990 and 1992, and has also appeared on Law & Order and Clarissa Explains it All, according to her IMDB page.

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rochelle was “charged with summary Disorderly Conduct, Title 18, Section 5503(A4), which is defined as ‘the intent to cause a public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm or recklessly creating a risk thereof,’ ” according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

They also added that “if convicted, the defendant will be assessed a fine and be required to pay court costs.”

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them decades ago, but he has denied all the allegations.

The comedian stood trial in 2017 after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004. In June, a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial after the jury announced that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” after deliberating for days.