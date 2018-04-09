Comedian and actor Chuck McCann dies at 83

Chuck McCann, the actor, comedian, and voiceover artist, died of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles on Sunday, reports The Los Angeles Times. He was 83.

McCann originated many memorable voice roles, including the General Mills cartoon Sonny the Cuckoo Bird; he first recorded “I’m cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” in 1962. He also had voice roles in DuckTales, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time, The Garfield Show, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, GI Joe, and The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, among many others.

He began his career as a children’s television host and puppeteer on local TV in his native New York. After moving to Los Angeles, he continued to work in television, doing notable commercial work and becoming known for his impression of Oliver Hardy. McCann made guest appearances in The Greatest American Hero, One Day at a Time, St. Elsewhere, Mad About You, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boston Legal, and more.

His first major film role was in the 1968 drama The Heart is a Lonely Hunter opposite an Oscar-nominated Alan Arkin. He went on to star in the 1971 comedy The Projectionist, which made use of his talent for impressions. His other film roles include Storyville, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Herbie Rides Again.

McCann is survived by his wife, former William Morris executive Elizabeth Fanning, and two daughters.