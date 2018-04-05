Zac Efron is a dog dad!

The Greatest Showman actor, 30, introduced the world to his new fur baby on Instagram.

“Hey planet 🌎, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop,” the star wrote along with a photo of him lounging with his new BFF.

MACA is one lucky (and adorable) dog. Not only was the pooch adopted by Efron, she was also saved from being euthanized.

Bark n’ Bitches Dog Boutique, the Los Angeles-based humane pet shop that adopted out MACA to Efron, explained on Instagram that MACA, then Tilly, was recently scheduled to be put down.

“Tilly now MACA was being led to the kill room when we stepped in and said we would take her. She was turned around and brought to us!” the boutique shared on Instagram, adding that Efron “fell in love” with the canine when he first saw her.

He started out fostering MACA and then decided he “could not give her back.”

Efron is among a growing number of stars choosing to adopt pets, making his decision just a few days shy of April 11’s National Pet Day.