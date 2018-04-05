MTV's 'Road Rules' alum Brian Lancaster dead at 43

Road Rules alum Brian Lancaster died last month at age 43, PEOPLE confirms.

The Chester County Coroner’s office tells PEOPLE that Lancaster died March 29. His death is currently under investigation and authorities are not releasing further details at this time.

The MTV star’s family told TMZ, who broke the news, that Lancaster was found dead in his Pennsylvania home. They believe it was due to heart failure, as he had history of arrhythmia.

The family also told TMZ that the death was unrelated to drugs or alcohol and, as far as they know, no substances were found in the home.

A 23-year-old Lancaster appeared on the seventh season of the MTV reality series, Road Rules: Latina America, in 1999. Though he didn’t take home the $43,000 prize, he competed against five other contestants in 13 “missions” that took place in Mexico, Costa Rica and the United States.

In an obituary posted online, his loved ones described him as a “jack of all trades” who, in addition to reality television, worked as an advertising account manager, telecommunications project manager, special educator teacher and bartender.

“A spiritual explorer, dreamy stargazer, inquisitive world traveler and barstool philosopher who enjoyed a good mind meld, Brian excelled at being a human being rather than a human doing,” reads the obituary. “Constant in his soul and spirit, he would share possessions, thoughts and every part of his essence with anyone who came into his orbit.”

He “never knew a stranger and was a connoisseur and collector of an eclectic assortment of friends ranging from 18-97. He was a consummate hugger, professional cuddler, iconoclast and master bulls—er who was extremely accident prone. Ever the authority shirker he was well-known for crossing lines and pushing the envelope.”

The obituary also describes Lancaster as “tall-taled fisherman, free skier extraordinaire, daredevil skateboarder and ferocious backyard gardener.”

Lancaster is survived by his fiancée, Sarah J. Bell, his parents, Dennis and Carol Lancaster, and Reagan, his “dear and ever-faithful canine sidekick/companion/and psychologist … with whom he became whole when he rescued her.”

According to the obituary, in lieu of flowers, Lancaster’s family has asked that memorial contributions be made in his name to Brandywine Valley SPCA, a no-kill animal shelter in his hometown of West Chester, Pennsylvania, where he adopted Reagan.