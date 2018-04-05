Jaime King's 4-year-old son struck by glass after man allegedly attacked car

Jaime King’s young son was struck by glass after a man allegedly attacked the car he was in on Wednesday afternoon in Beverly Hills, California.

The Hart of Dixie actress’ 4-year-old son, James Knight, and her female friend were in a car that was parked along a curb when a man — identified as Paul Francis Floyd, 47, of Los Angeles — allegedly jumped onto the vehicle, according to a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department states.

King, who also shares son Leo Thames, 32 months, with husband Kyle Newman, was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack. A rep for King had no comment.

“[James] was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” the release states.

“In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm,” states the release.

Beverly Hills Police Department received several calls of vehicle vandalism — including “kicking and jumping on the vehicles” — before they arrived within minutes and detained Floyd.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, witnesses said the man was on a skateboard before he got on the hood of the car and banged the windshield.

Floyd allegedly also attacked another vehicle — occupied by a male driver — which was stopped at the apron of a driveway, where he kicked the car and caused damage.

He was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism and is being held on $100,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 6.