Active shooter reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California

An active shooter was reported at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, according to social media postings from YouTube employees inside the building.

The San Bruno Police Department confirmed on Twitter it was responding to an active shooter in the vicinity of YouTube’s facilities in San Bruno, which is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco in the heart of Silicon Valley. Police have not yet confirmed to TIME whether a shooter was actually inside YouTube’s headquarters.

Here’s what we know about the active shooter situation at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters:

What do we know about the active shooter situation in San Bruno?

It was not immediately clear what unfolded at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno.

Some YouTube employees tweeted that there was an active shooter and heard noises that sounded like gunshots.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube headquarters according to his LinkedIn and verified Twitter account, tweeted just before 4 p.m. E.T. that he “heard shots and saw people running while at my desk.” Lavrusik added that he was “barricaded inside a room with coworkers” before later tweeting that he was evacuated and safe.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Todd Sherman, another product manager at YouTube HQ according to his LinkedIn and Twitter, quoted Lavrusik’s tweet, writing, “We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake.”

“We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun,” Sherman added in another tweet, before writing, “I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

One Twitter user posted an image of what appears to be people outside of the YouTube building with their hands up.

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Google, the parent company of YouTube, addressed the incident in a statement on its communications account. “Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Was anyone hurt in the San Bruno shooting?

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has admitted patients from the YouTube incident, a hospital spokesperson told NBC News.

JUST IN: Spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital says the hospital has received patients from YouTube incident, @nbcbayarea reports. https://t.co/tPrE5y7fQ7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2018

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

How many people work at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters?

More than 1,100 employees — including engineers, sales teams, analysts and more — work at YouTube’s San Bruno office, which is located 12 miles south of San Francisco and about 26 miles north of Google’s headquarters in Mountain View. The multi-level facility, which was reportedly bought by Google in 2015, includes a basketball court, a lap pool and a slide connecting the second and third floors.

This story is developing and will be updated.