Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was rushed to the hospital for a “reported poisoning” on Monday night.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department confirmed that they were called to the actor’s North Hollywood home around 8:34 p.m. last night. One person was transported to the hospital, officials told PEOPLE.

Due to privacy laws, authorities could not confirm Troyer’s identity and could not reveal the nature of the alleged poisoning.

According to The Blast, a psychiatric evaluation was done and the actor, 49, was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Troyer was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” The outlet also reported that he is being held for 72 hours for evaluation.

This time last year, Troyer was hospitalized for alcohol addiction. The actor, best known as Mini-Me in Austin Powers series, addressed his ongoing struggles with alcohol at the time.

“I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation,” Troyer said in a statement to PEOPLE last April. “As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

Troyer, who was also briefly hospitalized three years ago after suffering a seizure during an autograph-signing, thanked fans for their support during this time.

“I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment center later this week to continue to get the help that I need,” he said at the time. “I want to thank everyone that’s reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this.”