Social media stars react to shooting at YouTube headquarters

On Tuesday, a shooter wounded three at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, before reportedly taking her own life.

The latest high-profile gun violence incident had those on social media continuing the call for change, including many who made a name for themselves on the platform.

“Unbelievably upset & sick,” tweeted Jake Paul. “YouTube HQ.. my thoughts & prayers go out to the amazing team there.. I hope you all stay safe. No one should have to go through something so horrific. I have been inside that exact building & it’s scary to even say that.. We need change…now!

Unbelievably upset & sick.. YouTube HQ.. my thoughts & prayers go out to the amazing team there.. I hope you all stay safe. No one should have to go through something so horrific. I have been inside that exact building & it’s scary to even say that.. We need change…now! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 3, 2018

My heart is heavy knowing that every morning I wake up and just expect to hear about another shooting in our country. This shouldn’t be normal. We need change. 💔 — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) April 3, 2018

omg. i just opened twitter and saw what happened. please everyone at hq stay safe :(( — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) April 3, 2018

I don’t even know what to say anymore about shootings, but this one hits close to home. Praying that my friends over at YouTube HQ are okay — Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) April 3, 2018