Social media stars react to shooting at YouTube headquarters

Derek Lawrence
April 03, 2018 AT 07:52 PM EDT

On Tuesday, a shooter wounded three at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, before reportedly taking her own life.

The latest high-profile gun violence incident had those on social media continuing the call for change, including many who made a name for themselves on the platform.

“Unbelievably upset & sick,” tweeted Jake Paul. “YouTube HQ.. my thoughts & prayers go out to the amazing team there.. I hope you all stay safe. No one should have to go through something so horrific. I have been inside that exact building & it’s scary to even say that.. We need change…now!

