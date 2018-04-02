The internet has a lot of feelings about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split

Derek Lawrence
April 02, 2018 AT 10:35 PM EDT

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation Monday after eight years of marriage — and folks on social media are not handling it well.

The split of the Step Up costars sent shockwaves across Twitter, with many fans going so far to declare that “love is dead.”

“Love doesn’t even exist anymore,” tweeted Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley. “I mean Channing Tatum and his wife are getting divorced. If they can’t make it no one can hahah.”

“Way more emotional that I should be over Channing & Jenna splitting up,” wrote Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton.” She added emojis of a crying face and broken heart.

And Jersey Shore star Jennifer “JWoww” Farley added, “Their joint statement is so sweet! But I’m still devastated.”

See more reactions below.

