The internet has a lot of feelings about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation Monday after eight years of marriage — and folks on social media are not handling it well.

The split of the Step Up costars sent shockwaves across Twitter, with many fans going so far to declare that “love is dead.”

“Love doesn’t even exist anymore,” tweeted Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley. “I mean Channing Tatum and his wife are getting divorced. If they can’t make it no one can hahah.”

“Way more emotional that I should be over Channing & Jenna splitting up,” wrote Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton.” She added emojis of a crying face and broken heart.

And Jersey Shore star Jennifer “JWoww” Farley added, “Their joint statement is so sweet! But I’m still devastated.”

See more reactions below.

Love doesn't even exist anymore. I mean Channing Tatum and his wife are getting divorced. If they can't make it no one can hahah — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. Love is dead. Step Up is ruined. April is cancelled. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) April 3, 2018

Their joint statement is so sweet! But I’m still devastated 😢 https://t.co/QLCzIK2pwf — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) April 3, 2018

I just found out jenna dewan and channing tatum split up and I have lost all hope in love. — Lily Marston (@lily_marston) April 3, 2018

Way more emotional that I should be over Channing & Jenna splitting up 😭💔 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) April 3, 2018

me seeing channing tatum and jenna dewan splitting up after nine yeas pic.twitter.com/sUpzk3iNTT — justin (@JUSTlNW) April 3, 2018

Me: People get too caught up in celebrities and their private lives. Also, me: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are separating. Love is dead. I don’t know how to exist in this world. — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) April 3, 2018

whoever channing tatum dates next will be a real…. step down — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are breaking up. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 3, 2018

Hey Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan April fools was yesterday 😭 — Aaron (@IlluminatePerry) April 3, 2018

….immediately texts every friend in my phone book about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan — Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) April 3, 2018

first chris pratt and anna faris and now channing tatum and jenna? love is doomed. don't fail me now ryan reynolds and blake lively — Kiersten 💛 (@HausOfKiersten) April 3, 2018

If Channing Tatum and Jenna can separate and Beyoncé can be cheated on, I have no hope for my future love life. — Twilight™ (@Twilight_Alexx) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna are splitting up I feel like I’ve been personally dumped — Kylie Ebeling (@Kylie_Ebeling) April 3, 2018

Now that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum are separating, our only hope is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds😪😪😪 — Dana Loesch (@dana_loesch18) April 3, 2018

I know it's not about me, but the Channing Tatum/Jenna Dewan breakup news is devastating and I can't handle it right now. — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) April 3, 2018