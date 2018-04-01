Happy Easter! Celebs share holiday messages on social media

Easter Sunday 2018 might just happen to coincide with a certain trickster holiday, but these celebrities are putting aside their April Fools’ jokes to send well wishes.

This year’s social media messages range from religious to not-so-much (looking at you, Miley Cyrus getting spanked by the Easter Bunny), and even include requests for brunch recommendations (Kevin Hart is looking for some good soul food). Regardless, stars used their platforms for spring seasons’ greetings with bunny ears, Easter baskets, and colorful dyed eggs.

See below for Easter greetings from everyone from the Pope to the president to Paul McCartney.

Starting Easter Off Some Type of Way…………🐰🐣😂🌈🎉💕🐰🐣🎉💕🌈🌈🐰🐰🎉💕😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LGsvPEFcKl — Madonna (@Madonna) April 1, 2018

Today we repeat that wondrous proclamation: “The Lord is truly risen, as He said!”. A Blessed Easter to you all! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2018

Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/JClHV4NBGF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 1, 2018

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018