Stacey Dash is no longer running for Congress.

The actress posted a lengthy statement to Twitter on Friday announcing her decision to withdraw from the race for a seat representing California’s 44th Congressional District. “I have released this statement on my campaign. It’s not an easy one,” she captioned the post.

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live. I hope, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level,” she wrote, adding that her aim was to “improve the lives of people who had been forgotten by decades by the Democratic party.”

Dash cited “the overall bitterness surrounding our political process” as her reason for ending her campaign, noting that “participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

She addressed the controversial nature of some of her political beliefs, adding that “the real controversy is how decades of government corruption and political disempowerment have created a system where skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets, and long bus trips to other districts for jobs are somehow considered acceptable behavior by the government officials representing the 44th District.”

Dash concluded by noting she will “continue to speak out about these and other problems facing this district.” The 44th district, currently represented by a Democrat, is in South Los Angeles and includes the cities of Carson, Compton, San Pedro, and Wilmington.

The Clueless star first filed papers for a congressional run back in February. Dash and her representatives did not immediately respond to request for further comment.