Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly undergone emergency heart surgery.

The actor, 70, underwent surgery for a catheter valve replacement on Thursday at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, reports TMZ.

But Schwarzenegger experienced complications during the procedure when the valve replacement failed, leading to emergency open heart surgery.

The actor is now in stable condition, according to TMZ.

And this isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has gone under the knife for heart surgery. He had an aortic valve replaced in 1997.

The actor previously opened up about the surgery after breaking six ribs in a motorcycle crash in 2001.

“It was very painful, much more painful than the heart surgery,” he said at the time. “A rib breaking is, like, the worst.”

Schwarzenegger was also in a second motorcycle accident in 2006, but he walked away with only a few minor bruises and scratches.