Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial run

Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis both came out to support their former Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon when she announced a bid for the New York governor’s seat. But Sarah Jessica Parker may be an undecided voter. The actress broke her silence on Nixon’s gubernatorial aspirations in a statement provided to Page Six through her publicist.

She briefly stated, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Cattrall, who’s been in the midst of a public feud with SJP that Parker said isn’t actually a thing, also gave a neutral statement about Nixon’s run. “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” the actress had tweeted.

Davis, in true Charlotte fashion, gave a more firm stance. “I am thrilled to support her and I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.”

Willie Garson (who played Stanford Blatch), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), and David Eigenberg (Steve Brady) also tweeted sentiments for Nixon.

Nixon will oppose current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming Democratic Primary.

“New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids,” she said in an ad announcing her candidacy. “I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent. I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down.”

In the past, Nixon has been an advocate for education, LGBTQ rights, and women’s rights. She says now that New York is “now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty.”

“Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen?,” she continued. “I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”