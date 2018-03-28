Academy dismisses sexual harassment accusation against president John Bailey

A sexual harassment accusation leveled against John Bailey, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has been dismissed by the organization.

In a statement Tuesday night, the Academy announced that Bailey will continue to serve in his post after an investigation conducted by the Membership and Administration Committee “unanimously determined that no further action was merited,” according to multiple trade publications, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. (The Academy did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.)

The statement also clarified that there was only one allegation made against Bailey, contrary to reports earlier this month that the Academy was investigating three claims.

“The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey’s response, and corroborating statements from both parties. The Academy took the claim very seriously and was cognizant of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment. … The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter,” reads the statement in part, adding that the organization would “refrain from discussing the specifics regarding the claim.”

While the Academy kept details about the accusation under wraps, Bailey himself asserted in a memo to Academy staff last week that the complaint stemmed from an incident more than 10 years ago “in which I am alleged to have to attempted to touch a woman inappropriately while we were both riding in a transport van on a movie set. That did not happen.” He called media reports claiming there were multiple accusations “false” and said “they have only served to tarnish my 50-year career.”

“While there have been well-documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them,” he said in the memo.

A representative for Bailey did not immediately return EW’s request for comment Tuesday night.