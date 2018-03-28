Corey Feldman says he was stabbed, shares photos from hospital bed

Corey Feldman was attacked and stabbed on Tuesday night, he stated on Twitter.

The actor shared two photos of himself lying in a hospital bed on Wednesday morning. Detailing the incident, he claimed three men approached him in his car and one attacked while his security was distracted.

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE!” he wrote. “A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

Feldman, who in recent months has publicly spoken out against an alleged “pedophile ring” in Hollywood, said he believes the attack was in retaliation. He claims the LAPD is investigating the case an as attempted homicide; the LAPD did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“@LAPD CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL [SOCIAL MEDIA] PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS!” he said. “I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, the former Lost Boys star alleged that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry. Last fall, he launched a fundraising campaign hoping to crowd fund $10 million in two months in order to make a movie about his life and bring his alleged Hollywood abusers to justice. The number has since been adjusted to $1 million, and Feldman launched a second campaign on a different fundraising platform hoping to raise $100,000.

During an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today in October, Feldman said he was “fearing for [his] life,” alleging someone tried to kill him recently, before backtracking slightly.

“I had two trucks come speeding at me on the highway at the same time,” he said. “I was with six other people. I have many witnesses to this. I’m not saying they were trying to kill Corey Feldman, but they were definitely trying to kill a group of people walking across the street.”