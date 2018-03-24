Celebrities hit the streets, share support for the March for Our Lives

As thousands gather for the March for Our Lives, a nationwide demonstration to demand more gun control, celebrities continue to voice their support over social media, while other stars are joining the crowds on the streets.
“When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do,” Dwayne Johnson tweeted on Saturday, the day of the march. Miley Cyrus joined the marches by saying “never again” to gun violence, while Kim Kardashian West landed in Washington, D.C. for the main demonstration.
“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.
While calls for sensible gun laws have increased in recent years, following numerous mass shootings that occurred across America, the March for Our Lives was sparked by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and 16 others were injured, prompting surviving students to become activists and speak out on the issue.
George Clooney, Bill Murray, and Taylor Swift were among those penning tributes to the teens fighting for their voices to be heard.
Lin-Manuel Miranda joined forces with Ben Platt to release a new #Hamildrop earlier in the week for March for Our Lives, titled “Found Tonight” — a mash-up of “The Story of Tonight” from Hamilton and “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen. On Saturday, they shared a series of clips of their rehearsals for the big performance, as well as a brief “Defying Gravity” rendition.
The pair then hit the streets to protest gun violence. “Unbelievably proud to say I get to march with @Lin_Manuel alongside the incredible students of #MarchForOurLives in DC on Saturday, and perform #FoundTonight,” Platt tweeted. “It’s been a privilege to follow their example and it’ll be a privilege to stand beside them.”
Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City star running for New York governor, shared a photo of her protest signs while standing on a NYC subway platform. “Arms are for hugging!” she wrote. “This morning we are joiing millions of people across the country to #MarchForOurLives and demand stronger gun safety laws.”
The Wrinkle in Time crew also came out to show their support. The film’s director Ava DuVernay told the demonstrators to “express yourself,” while cast mates Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling tweeted their pride for the activists.
A Wrinkle in Time author Madeleine L’Engle also shared an excerpt from the novel on Twitter: “Meg’s tears stopped as abruptly as they had started. ‘But I do understand.’ She felt tired and unexpectedly peaceful. Mrs Which’s voice was grave. ‘Wwhatt ddoo yyou unndderrsstanndd?’ ‘That it has to be me. It can’t be anyone else.'”
See more reactions below, including ones from Lady Gaga, Madonna, Yara Shahidi, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, and John Stamos.
