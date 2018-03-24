Celebrities hit the streets, share support for the March for Our Lives

As thousands gather for the March for Our Lives, a nationwide demonstration to demand more gun control, celebrities continue to voice their support over social media, while other stars are joining the crowds on the streets.

“When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do,” Dwayne Johnson tweeted on Saturday, the day of the march. Miley Cyrus joined the marches by saying “never again” to gun violence, while Kim Kardashian West landed in Washington, D.C. for the main demonstration.

“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

NEVER AGAIN! We call BS! Love Wins! pic.twitter.com/cfA91u5tm8 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

While calls for sensible gun laws have increased in recent years, following numerous mass shootings that occurred across America, the March for Our Lives was sparked by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and 16 others were injured, prompting surviving students to become activists and speak out on the issue.

George Clooney, Bill Murray, and Taylor Swift were among those penning tributes to the teens fighting for their voices to be heard.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined forces with Ben Platt to release a new #Hamildrop earlier in the week for March for Our Lives, titled “Found Tonight” — a mash-up of “The Story of Tonight” from Hamilton and “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen. On Saturday, they shared a series of clips of their rehearsals for the big performance, as well as a brief “Defying Gravity” rendition.

The pair then hit the streets to protest gun violence. “Unbelievably proud to say I get to march with @Lin_Manuel alongside the incredible students of #MarchForOurLives in DC on Saturday, and perform #FoundTonight,” Platt tweeted. “It’s been a privilege to follow their example and it’ll be a privilege to stand beside them.”

Unbelievably proud to say I get to march with @Lin_Manuel alongside the incredible students of #MarchForOurLives in DC on Saturday, and perform #FoundTonight. It’s been a privilege to follow their example and it’ll be a privilege to stand beside them. #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/yUyyol8Z0D — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 22, 2018

Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City star running for New York governor, shared a photo of her protest signs while standing on a NYC subway platform. “Arms are for hugging!” she wrote. “This morning we are joiing millions of people across the country to #MarchForOurLives and demand stronger gun safety laws.”

Arms are for hugging! This morning we are joining millions of people across the country to #MarchForOurLives and demand stronger gun safety laws. pic.twitter.com/FWQ096FsXu — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 24, 2018

The Wrinkle in Time crew also came out to show their support. The film’s director Ava DuVernay told the demonstrators to “express yourself,” while cast mates Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling tweeted their pride for the activists.

A Wrinkle in Time author Madeleine L’Engle also shared an excerpt from the novel on Twitter: “Meg’s tears stopped as abruptly as they had started. ‘But I do understand.’ She felt tired and unexpectedly peaceful. Mrs Which’s voice was grave. ‘Wwhatt ddoo yyou unndderrsstanndd?’ ‘That it has to be me. It can’t be anyone else.'”

“That it has to be me. It can’t be anyone else."#wrinkleintime#MarchForOurLives — Madeleine L'Engle (@MadeleineLEngle) March 24, 2018

I’m so proud of these students who are using their voices to speak Truth to Power. I support @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown #protectkidsnotguns #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2ytz8bNprH — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 24, 2018

See more reactions below, including ones from Lady Gaga, Madonna, Yara Shahidi, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, and John Stamos.

It is our Responsibility, our Duty and our Right to Stand Together, with every Student, every Family, Every Human!! ♥️ Every Heart! And Demand an End to Gun Violence! #MSDStrong #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain 🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZB4OmsiYxr — Madonna (@Madonna) March 24, 2018

“When a gun has more rights than you” ⚡️Today I stand in reverence of the students who’ve experienced such personal tragedy & used their voices to unite and action. Today we March For Our Lives. Today we reclaim our right to safety⚡️ Hope you can join/support #EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/MIgci6GIa1 — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) March 24, 2018

Proud to share these photos of the brave young people from #StreetCornerResources as they join with other youth leading this moment. Thanks to our @ChnlKindness reporter Josh for capturing. I’ll share more live updates from CK + other youth across the country. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/R79rNhzWoK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 24, 2018

tomorrow is #marchforourlives and it is SO important that we all join in and fight for change. no one should fear for their lives so we need to make sure that these tragic events never. happen. again. 👊#iwillmarch pic.twitter.com/g2x7HB5rdY — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 23, 2018

Today’s the day!!! If you can't join us at #MarchForOurLives in DC you can watch LIVE starting at 12pm EST on @AMarch4OurLives 💗 See you all soon!! pic.twitter.com/tZ27ozQhib — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 24, 2018

Today is @AMarch4OurLives. I’m partnering with @MTV and @NAACP to sponsor a bus full of smart young young people traveling from NYC to #MarchForOurLives Washington, D.C. today. Thank you for standing up and saying you’ve had #ENOUGH. See you there. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 24, 2018

Watching a father cry talking about losing his first born to gun violence. Young people, we will following your lead. You are all a most effective tool. Thank u for the work you're doing today, that could make my child’s tomorrow a safer place. #Marchofourlives #Foundtonight — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 24, 2018

Change is happening today. Change is happening tomorrow. And change can happen at the voting booth. YOU have the power to make a CHANGE. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/MUbjjwV0M2 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 24, 2018

Proud to march in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/S7nikUz6km — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) March 24, 2018

I am joining the March For Our Lives movement because I feel a sense of responsibility to use my platform to bring attention to the issue of gun violence in this country! #March4OurLivesLA — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 24, 2018

Thank you to all the students and young people out marching and making their voices heard for the #MarchForOurLives. Our generation has let you down on gun violence and gun control and we are in awe at your strength, resilience & eloquence. You are truly the future. Stay strong. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 24, 2018

Proud to #MarchforOurLives with my daughter Tess in #NYC Many here are not so fortunate. #Enough pic.twitter.com/q4aH26qXk8 — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) March 24, 2018

I stand in solidarity with students, teachers, parents, friends and families across the country! #MarchForOurLivesLA Now you march…next we VOTE! #MarchForOurLives @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/aB1FFwKfP1 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 24, 2018

Today's #MarchForOurLives proves that young people are taking the reins and changing the world, & I for one am glad to join them in the fight! pic.twitter.com/zvTa6NhEXk — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 24, 2018