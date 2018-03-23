Stanley Tucci expecting his fifth child with wife Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci is going to be a dad again!

The Beauty and the Beast star’s wife Felicity Blunt is pregnant with the couple’s second child together. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tucci, 57, and Felicity stepped out together Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Guggenheim Museum, with the mom-to-be sporting a noticeable baby bump under a multicolored V-neck dress.

The baby on the way will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Matteo Oliver. Tucci is also dad to three children from his marriage to late wife Kate, who died in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer: Camilla, 15, and twins Nicolo and Isabel, 18.

The couple were engaged by November 2011, five years after Tucci starred with his bride’s sister Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada, where he shone as Nigel, a sharp-tongued yet supportive art director.

Tucci and Felicity quietly wed the following August, and held a more formal get-together in London that September amid a star-studded guest list including Steve Buscemi (who served as best man), Oliver Platt, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep and, of course, Emily and husband John Krasinski.

Tucci opened up in a 2010 interview with NPR about the difficulties in the time following the loss of wife Kate — especially when it comes to Isabel, Nicolo and Camilla.

“There’s all the blaming of yourself, which you can’t do, but you kind of do,” shared The Hunger Games actor, “and I’m just — I’m mostly sad.”

“I’m sad for Kate that she can’t be here, and I’m sad for my children that they didn’t have the opportunity to spend more time with her because she was an extraordinary person,” he added.