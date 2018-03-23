Make America great again? For George Clooney, the teen gun control activists are already doing that.

In a continued show of support for the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, the two-time Oscar winner penned a thoughtful letter to Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman, and Rebecca Schneid — three editors from the school’s newspaper, The Eagle Eye.

As published and guest edited by the teens for The Guardian, Clooney wrote, “You make me proud of my country again.”

The letter comes ahead of Saturday’s March for Our Lives, a demonstration taking place in Washington, D.C. and additional locations across the country demanding action on gun control.

The tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School saw a gunman kill 17 individuals and injure 16 others on Feb. 14. Since then, student survivors have moved to the forefront of gun control activism. Some were recently featured on the cover of Time to discuss the growing movement.

“Amal and I are 100 percent behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment,” Clooney wrote. “Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will.”

Read the full letter below.

Dear Emma, Lauren, and Rebecca, Thank you for your note and congratulations on the incredible work you and all of your fellow students are doing to make the country a safer place. It’s terrific that you’re editing the Guardian. It’s a stellar newspaper and they must feel honored to be working with you. Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people. You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you. You certainly should do what you want but that would be my hope for you. Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you. You make me proud of my country again. Thank you. All the best, George

March for Our Lives demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday in cities across the world.